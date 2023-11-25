EPFL, UET join hands to host workshop on seismic research

PESHAWAR - The Swiss Government’s visionary “Exploratory Mission to Pakistan in 2023” program has taken a significant leap forward with the joint organization of a groundbreaking workshop between Swiss and Pakistani Universities.
In a strategic move to foster research collaboration, the Earthquake Engineering and Structural Dynamics Laboratory at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland, the Department of Civil Engineering (CED) at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Peshawar, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), and Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) have come together to host a transformative workshop titled “Earthquake Engineering and Structural Dynamics.” This underscores the commitment to advancing knowledge in seismic research and strengthening infrastructure resilience held at the Pakistan Academy of Sciences in Islamabad.
The workshop serves as a pivotal initiative to connect researchers from Switzerland with prospective partners in Pakistan. The overarching goal is to deepen both personal and institutional ties, fostering a collaborative spirit between academic communities.
Researchers from Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland, added a global perspective to the workshop by presenting in person. Renowned speakers included Dr Igor Tomi? from EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne), Switzerland, and Dr Irshad Ahmad, Chairman of the Civil Engineering Department at UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr Amjad Naseer from CED, UET Peshawar, and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Usman from NUST Institute of Civil Engineering (NICE-SCEE).
The workshop, organized by the Civil Department at UET Peshawar in collaboration with EPFL, Switzerland, the Pakistan Science Foundation, the Pakistan Academy of Sciences, and the Pakistan Engineering Council, provided a platform for researchers from different universities in Pakistan to showcase their latest research findings.
This collaborative effort signifies a promising beginning for enduring partnerships between Swiss and Pakistani researchers. The organizers express gratitude for the support received and are optimistic that this workshop will lead to further collaborative endeavours, enhancing the global landscape of earthquake engineering research.