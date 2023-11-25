Ex-MPA challenges Sehat Card suspension

PESHAWAR - Fazal Elahi, a former Member Provincial As­sembly (MPA) from Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has lodged a pe­tition with the Pesha­war High Court (PHC) against the suspension of healthcare services provided under the Se­hat Sahulat Card.

Represented by law­yer Shah Faisal Ilyas ad­vocate, the petition lists the federal and provin­cial governments, the health secretary, and the State Life Insurance Cor­poration of Pakistan as respondents.

Elahi argues that the Sehat Sahulat Pro­gramme, initiated by the PTI government to offer free health treatment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was supported by prop­er legislation.

He contends that the suspension of the pro­gramme by the care­taker provincial gov­ernment violates constitutional articles, including Article 9, Arti­cle 4, Article 25, and Ar­ticle 124.

Asserting the funda­mental right of every citizen to access free medical treatment, the petition implores the Peshawar High Court to mandate the restoration of health services under the Sehat Sahulat Card by the caretaker gov­ernment.