Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ex-MPA challenges Sehat Card suspension

Our Staff Reporter
November 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Fazal Elahi, a former Member Provincial As­sembly (MPA) from Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has lodged a pe­tition with the Pesha­war High Court (PHC) against the suspension of healthcare services provided under the Se­hat Sahulat Card.

Represented by law­yer Shah Faisal Ilyas ad­vocate, the petition lists the federal and provin­cial governments, the health secretary, and the State Life Insurance Cor­poration of Pakistan as respondents.

Elahi argues that the Sehat Sahulat Pro­gramme, initiated by the PTI government to offer free health treatment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was supported by prop­er legislation. 

He contends that the suspension of the pro­gramme by the care­taker provincial gov­ernment violates constitutional articles, including Article 9, Arti­cle 4, Article 25, and Ar­ticle 124.

Imran moves SC after being denied post-arrest bail by IHC

Asserting the funda­mental right of every citizen to access free medical treatment, the petition implores the Peshawar High Court to mandate the restoration of health services under the Sehat Sahulat Card by the caretaker gov­ernment.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023