Ex-MPA challenges Sehat Card suspension

PESHAWAR - Fazal Elahi, a former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has lodged a petition with the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the suspension of healthcare services provided under the Sehat Sahulat Card.
Represented by lawyer Shah Faisal Ilyas advocate, the petition lists the federal and provincial governments, the health secretary, and the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan as respondents.
Elahi argues that the Sehat Sahulat Programme, initiated by the PTI government to offer free health treatment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was supported by proper legislation.
He contends that the suspension of the programme by the caretaker provincial government violates constitutional articles, including Article 9, Article 4, Article 25, and Article 124.
Asserting the fundamental right of every citizen to access free medical treatment, the petition implores the Peshawar High Court to mandate the restoration of health services under the Sehat Sahulat Card by the caretaker government.