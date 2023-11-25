France’s top diplomat in Beijing for talks on Middle East

BEIJING-France’s top diplomat Catherine Colonna met Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday, as part of a short visit focused on the Israel-Hamas war as well as deepening exchanges between the two countries. Colonna’s talks in Beijing come the same day that a truce between Israel and Hamas took effect, with the militant group set to release a first group of 13 hostages later Friday, and a total of 50 over four days. “For us, all the hostages must be released. All, and not just 50,” Colonna said during a briefing with French journalists. Around 240 people were abducted during Hamas’s cross-border attacks on Israel last month