Groom shot dead on wedding day over marriage dispute

SARGODHA - A groom was killed while another man was injured over a marriage dispute in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station here on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, a wedding ceremony was going on in the area of Bhagtanwala where accused Imran, Irfan and Arshad, residents of Madina Colony, opened firing at the groom Adnan, 32, and his relative Riaz Shaheen. Resultantly, Adnan died on the spot while Riaz Shaheen was injured while the accused fled. On information, police along with a Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to THQ hospital Bhagtanwala. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report of it. Police have started an investigation.

UOS SEMINAR, WALK AGAINST CORRUPTION

The University of Sargodha (UoS) organized a seminar and awareness walk under the theme “Role of Universities in the Eradication of Corruption,” in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The event was aimed to promote the message of “Say No to Corruption.”

The awareness walk led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, and Deputy Director NAB Lahore, Mr. Muhammad Sajid were actively participated by students, faculty and staff members. Addressing the seminar, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas welcomed the distinguished guest for sparing his time to visit UoS for this event. He highlighted the importance of the youth as the frontline fighter in the battle against corruption. He urged students to take a stand and contribute to shape a corruption-free Pakistan, emphasizing their crucial responsibility in this endeavor.

In a keynote address, Muhammad Sajid shed light on the societal problems caused by corruption and encouraged students to play an active role in the fight against this menace. Emphasizing the significant role of the youth, he declared corruption a substantial obstacle to the country’s development and prosperity.

“Our mission is to eliminate corruption through awareness, prevention, and enforcement,” said Mr. Sajid, underscoring the need for collective efforts to create a corruption-free society. The seminar concluded with expressions of gratitude from Prof.

Qaisar Abbas to the esteemed guests, recognizing the significance of collaborative efforts between educational institutions and organizations like NAB in fostering awareness and actively combating corruption.