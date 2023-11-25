Health experts warn of increasing COPD risk due to rising Air Quality Index

KARACHI - Pakistan’s health experts here on Friday have warned that the rising Air Quality Index in major cities of Sindh and Punjab have increased the risk of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), causing airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. The cities are now being counted as among the most polluted cities in the world and authorities are forced to impose lockdowns, they said.

They were addressing an awareness seminar organized by Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases (OICD) in connection with World COPD Day at Professional Development Center Hall 2 of Dow International Medical College. The chief guest of the seminar was Prof. Iftikhar Ahmed, Director Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases and Dean Department of Medicine, Dow University, while other speakers included Lt. Col. Dr. Mehmood Malik, Lt. Col. Dr. Shumaila and Prof. Faisal Fayyaz Zubairi. Professor Iftikhar Ahmed said that the smog and smoke particles in the air in Sindh, including Punjab, had put human lives at risk. Even today, we are among the most polluted cities in terms of air quality index. The main reasons for this includes vehicular smoke, garbage burning and industrial pollution. We as doctors and health experts should teach and educate our society to avoid these things. Today, we are facing a situation like Corona (Covid 19) due to environmental pollution. Schools and colleges are being closed, people are confined to their homes, businesses are at a standstill, the economy is collapsing, if we do not take timely measures, we may face a dire situation. Our public Representatives should also think about this, he added.

Professor Faisal Fayaz Zubairi said that there were two main causes of diseases like COPD which included cigarette smoke and air pollution. We should take steps to stop smoking but also what is new is air pollution which increases the risk of getting this disease. What we have to do is to minimize environmental pollution, such as vehicle exhaust being a major cause. There should be some system at the government level to limit the number of fuel-powered vehicles and promote the electronic vehicle industry. Increase the number of electric vehicles, which will help reduce air pollution. Use of mask is necessary to avoid pollution, wear mask and avoid going where there is a lot of smoke. These are all precautionary measures that we as a nation should take, he expressed.

Other experts said that, around 4.5 million adults within the country are suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease COPD. The disease is increasing rapidly worldwide and resulting in deaths.

Main reason behind COPD in man is tobacco smoking while women were affected by smoke out of the wood and animal dung, they uses in their kitchen. The disease rate in the catch up, women was 49 percent against percent against 61 percent in men. Majority of the affected people remained of COPD in them.

Experts said that, it was not only the tobacco smokers but the non-smoking people inhaling the tobacco smoke are also affected and are at the risk of developing COPD. Asthma and COPD shows the same symptoms like coughing repeated repeatedly difficulty in breathing due to mucus in chest. Asthma may occurred from the childhood is treatable while COPD occurred in elder people who have to use medicines for long to breathe easily. This diseases not cureable. Tobacco is used in many forms, cigarette tobacco, hookah, smoking shisha, it also includes snuff. If it is continued for 25 years, the risk of developing COPD increases, while its rate also increases with age. Air pollution, vehicle smoke, household pollution are the causes of this disease. It is created which must be addressed.

Experts said that, the rate is high in winter which increases every year, because of shortness of breath every year cough and cold are occurring and if the common man stays for a long time then it becomes mandatory to get diagnosed by a doctor.

The downside of not getting timely treatment and early diagnosis is that the airways narrow and breathing becomes difficult. At the end of the awareness seminar, Prof. Iftikhar Ahmed gave shields to the speakers.