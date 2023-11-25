IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, SES, Fazal Ghee, NDC-I, H-11/4, I-10/2, New Exchange, Kidney Center, Dr. A.Q. Khan, Islamic University, Bahria University, G-10/1, G-10/2, G-10/4, G-9/1, CWO, Dhok Najo, Mahfuz Shaheed, Club-I, Filtration Plant, Scheme-II, Chhata Bakhtawar, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Raja Sultan, Eid Gah, New Milpur, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morgah, Park View, Pindi Borr, Fuji Foundation Feeders. From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Rahara, Azad Shaheed, Lahtrar Road, Chhata Bakhtawar, Tramiree, New Wahidabad, ISI Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-17/1, F-17/2, Nogzi, Bagh Sardaran, Social Security, Dhok Hasu, Rajahabad, Industrial, Pearwadhai, Carriage Factory Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab. I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Chaoa Khalsa,, Murat Feeders, Attock Circle, Qutbal, Murat, Fateh Jang Rural Feeders, Chakwal Circle, CS Shah, Dandut, Kalar Kahar, Dera Muslim, Kachhari, PD Khan Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspura, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachhari, Bakrala, Colonel Akram, Riaz Shaheed, Khokhran, Chamala, Mumtaz Shaheed, M Riaz Shaheed, Rohtas feeders. From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, PTV-II, Industrial-I, Katarian, Ward Telecom, Holly Family, New United Steel, M. Hussain Steel, Industrial-II, Fazal Steel Mill, MG Steel Mill, Etihad Steel Mill, Industrial-III, Sadiq Steel, Nimble, Mong City, Mong Patan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan feeders and surrounding areas.