IIUI holds football & cricket finals amid sports gala



ISLAMABAD - The Sports Gala 2023 cricket tournament at the International Islamic University (IIU) concluded here yesterday with an enthralled final.

The title of the cricket tournament was clinched by the Faculty of Languages and Literature (FLL) as it defeated the Faculty of Management Science. In addition, the Faculty of Engineering & Technology won the football tournament, with the Faculty of Arabic finishing as runner-up.

The cricket match was graced by senior sports journalists Zahid Farooq Malik and Syed Mujtaba Rizwan, as well as Siddque Anzar, President of the All Pakistan Newspapers and Electronic Media Employees Confederation (APNEC).

On the occasion, Anzar said that the IIUI sports gala is a remarkable event and that IIUI is one of the prestigious institutions that has many distinctions. He also stressed that sports activities must be promoted as they are vital for the mental and physical health of youth. He appreciated the efforts of the IIUI management for organizing such a constructive event.

Zahid Farooq Malik, who was the commentator for the match, also highlighted the importance of sports activities.

Earlier, the football match was graced by the President of the FUTSAL Association and famous journalist who announced that he will be happy to offer training to the winning faculty through the Pakistan Sports Board. He highlighted the importance of sports in education and practical life.

Dr. Ghufran Ali Khan, Students Advisor, and Dr. Muhammad Khalid Chaudhary, Incharge Sports, were also present on the occasion.

The sports gala is being organized by the Directorate of Students’ Affairs, and the cricket and football tournaments were part of a series of more than 30 sports competitions.

As many as 1000 students from 11 faculties of the university are participating in the sports gala, which will conclude on October 25.