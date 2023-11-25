Imad Wasim retires from int’l cricket

LAHORE-Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday surprised his fans by announcing his retirement from international cricket.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Imad Wasim revealed that he was thinking about his future in international cricket before calling time on his eight-year long career. “In recent days, I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket. “I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years. It has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T201 formats was a dream come true.”

Imad extended his well wishes for Pakistan cricket and also thanked his fans for their support. “It’s an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and look forward to watching the team excel. “Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends, who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. “Now, I look forward to focusing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage.”

Imad Wasim, who made his international debut in 2015, represented Pakistan in 66 T20Is and 55 ODIs. He scored 1,472 runs across formats with the help of six half-centuries. He was part of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. His last appearance for Pakistan, however, was in April this year in the home T20I series against New Zealand.

It must be noted Imad Wasim recently decided to skip the ongoing National T20 in Karachi after being named in Islamabad squad. The 34-year-old plans to play Abu Dhabi T10 league, which is slated to start on November 28. He is part of the Deccan Gladiators’ squad.

Meanwhile, the PCB has lauded Imad for his services while wishing best of the luck for his future. Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said: “Imad Wasim has been a valuable asset to Pakistan cricket. His performances, especially in white-ball cricket, have been crucial to the team’s success. While we respect his decision to retire, we will miss his presence on the field. “On behalf of the PCB and its management committee, I extend our sincere thanks to Imad for his services to Pakistan cricket and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”