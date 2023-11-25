Inclusive examinations

The question of increasing the upper age limit in Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) combined competitive exams warrants careful consideration. Advocates argue for inclusivity and diversity, while others express concerns about potential drawbacks. This analysis delves into the merits and demerits of extending the upper age limit in SPSC examinations.
Benefits of Increasing the Upper Age Limit:
1. Inclusivity and Diversity: Extending the age limit accommodates candidates with delayed entry into the job market, promoting diversity and enriching the talent pool.
2. Experience and Maturity: Older candidates bring valuable experience and maturity, contributing significantly to public service.
3. Addressing Unforeseen Circumstances: Life events can impede candidates within the current age limit; an extension provides a safety net for those facing challenges.
Drawbacks of Increasing the Upper Age Limit:
1. Competitive Disadvantages for Younger Candidates: A higher age limit may disadvantage younger candidates, potentially undermining fair competition.
2. Adaptability and Technology: Older candidates might face challenges adapting to evolving work environments and technology, affecting their efficiency.
3. Potential for Delayed Retirement: Extending the age limit could prolong service periods, impacting workforce dynamics and limiting opportunities for young professionals.
In conclusion, the decision to increase the upper age limit in SPSC exams is complex, with both advantages and disadvantages. Considering this as a special case, akin to CSS, increasing the age limit up to 35 years could provide a glittering opportunity for all unemployed people in Sindh to join the bureaucracy.
ZAHOOR ABBAS,
Larkano.