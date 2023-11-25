Int’l technical training course on ‘Vacuum Applications’ kicks off

ISLAMABAD-Three-day international technical training course on “Vacuum Applications in Applied Surface Science” kicked off at the COMSTECH Secretariat with a special emphasis on the use of vacuum technology for advancement.

The course is being organized by the COMSTECH and Pakistan Vacuum Society (PVS) in collaboration with the International Union for Vacuum Science Technique and Applications.

Director General, National Agency for Scientific Research and Innovation, Mauritania, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Elmouna, as the chief guest of the inaugural session, said that this course is a demonstration of the dedication and commitment of the COMSTECH and PVS that we witnessed a wonderful gathering here to explore the fascinating world of vacuum science and technology and its applications in surface science.

Prof. Elmouna said that vacuum science has played a paramount role in advancing the understanding of the physical and chemical properties of surfaces and enabled us to explore the properties of materials at the atomic and molecular levels, leading to groundbreaking discoveries and innovations that have transformed the world.

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary said that vacuum science and technology have played a central role in the development of science, technology and industry throughout the world. The applications of vacuum technology, in the modern industrial and Research and Development world are countless.

Prof. Choudhary said that the current and future cutting-edge technologies and associated advancements would not be possible without the use of vacuum technology.

He said that the world is driven by the intellectual potential of nations and the difference between have and have not is the knowledge and its applications.

Prof. Choudhary said that we are focusing on taking vacuum technology to the different OIC member states. He said COMSTECH is working intensively to enhance Science and Technology cooperation among the OIC nations. Head Applied Surface Science Committee, and the principal trainer of the course, Prof. Dr. John T. Grant said that the goal of this training is to teach the fundamentals of vacuum technology and its use because it is very important to understand the fundamentals of technology to develop new products, find solutions and analyze materials.

Chairman of the board, Rastgar Group, Imtiaz Rastgar said that there is a dire need to bridge the knowledge gap and emphasized the need to gain the ability to make business out of the knowledge. He said the role of vacuum technology is pivotal in the research and development. Rastgar also informed that some Pakistani companies are providing equipment to the CERN.

President, PVS, Dr. Javaid A. Bhatti talked about the PVS’s programs, activities and progress, and the importance of the training course, whereas Traiq Sattar, Coordinator, PVS welcomed the participants of the training course.

Participants from Guyana, Iran, Cameroon, Indonesia, Sudan, Kazakhstan, Northern Cyprus, Malaysia, Mauritania, and Pakistan attended the inaugural session.

Two hundred participants from Pakistan and OIC member states attended the event in person and online.