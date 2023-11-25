Saturday, November 25, 2023
KP Governor for provision of better educational facilities to students

November 25, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Friday di­rected for provision of better educa­tional environment and facilities to the students studying in the public sector universities.

He was talking to Vice Chancellor Ko­hat University of Science and Technology (KUST) Prof Dr Sardar Khan who called on him here at the Governor House.

The Governor said that the feder­al and provincial governments were spending a lot of money for the promo­tion of higher education and now it was the responsibility of the universities to pay special attention to research in line with the requirements of the modern era and bring the public sector univer­sities of the province to national and international rankings.

The Governor said that measures were being taken to solve the problems of the universities.

Meanwhile, a five-member delega­tion headed by President Malakand Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Shoaib also met the Gover­nor at the Governor House. FPCCI Co­ordinator Sartaj Ahmed was also pres­ent on the occasion.

The delegation informed the Gover­nor about the problems faced by the business community, especially the load shedding of electricity and gas, on which the governor said that all possible meas­ures are being taken to eliminate the problems of the business community.

He said that the business communi­ty was the backbone of the country’s economy and the government was tak­ing pragmatic steps to resolve all their problems. He emphasised on the busi­ness community pay special attention to increase exports so as to increase the country’s foreign exchange. Former Member National Assembly Maulana Faiz ur Rehman also met with the Gov­ernor along with a four-member dele­gation and apprised him the problems faced by the people of the area.

