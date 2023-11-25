KP minister discusses matters of mutual interest with Imam-e-Kaaba

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Tribal Districts’ Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, recently met with Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid during the latter’s four-day visit to Pakistan in Islamabad. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy, was also in attendance.
Dr. Abdullah warmly welcomed Imam-e-Kaaba on behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the tribal areas. He emphasized the deep reverence that the region holds for Imam Kaaba due to its profound association with the Holy Harmain Shareefain. The caretaker minister regarded Imam Kaaba’s visit to Pakistan as a blessed occasion, expressing gratitude for his presence and requesting a special prayer for Muslim unity and the resolution of divisions among them.
Imam-e-Kaaba stressed the detrimental impact of internal discord within the Muslim Ummah, highlighting that despite believing in one Allah and being followers of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), divisions persist. He emphasized the Prophet’s teachings of unity among believers and urged adherence to this principle. While acknowledging the existence of diverse tribes, he emphasized that tribal differences should not lead to disunity, as all Muslims belong to the Ummah of one Prophet.