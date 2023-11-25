May 9 riots: Former NA speaker Asad Qaiser remanded in judicial custody

A lower court on Friday sent former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser to jail on a four-day judicial remand in connection with a May 9 riots case.

Police had requested the district and sessions court for Qaiser’s physical remand, but the court denied their request, and sent the PTI leader to jail on a four-day judicial remand instead.

The police were also instructed to bring Qaiser to court on November 29 along with all relevant case records.

Initially apprehended on November 3 at his Banigala residence, Qaiser faced allegations of causing financial losses to the state exchequer due to procurement irregularities in the Gajju Khan Medical College.

Although he had been granted bail in this corruption case by an anti-corruption court on Thursday, he was re-arrested from his Marghuz residence later in the day.

This time, the arrest was linked to the ransacking of the Charsadda Toll Plaza on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway during the nationwide protests on May 9 following the arrest of the PTI chief.

Upon Qaiser's release from Swabi prison, a combined team from Swabi and Charsadda police took him into custody. According to Qaiser's brother, Waheed Khan, his brother faced three cases connected to the May 9 violence: one in Swabi, another in Islamabad and the third in Charsadda.