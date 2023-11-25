Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister for starting awareness campaign regarding Halal edible items

Agencies
November 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Caretaker Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Friday directed the relevant authorities to start an awareness campaign regarding Halal edible items. He presided over a meeting of Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) here. Punjab Food Authority Director General Raja Jahangir had been given additional charge of PHDA registrar. Ibrahim Hassan Murad also directed to ensure stoppage of import of non Halal edible products. He emphasized on creating awareness among people of Punjab regarding Halal products and about items which were unhealthy to consume. PHDA should constitute a Sharia Board comprising ‘Muftis’, he said and added that certification of Halal products should be started across the province. The minister said that seven days should be given for certification of Halal products. He further said that PHDA should ensure implementation of Act 2016, adding that field staff and officers should perform their duty in this regard. Ibrahim Hassan Murad said that manufacturers should print Halal logo on their products while survey should be carried out in market to check Halal products.

Imran moves SC after being denied post-arrest bail by IHC

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1700800736.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023