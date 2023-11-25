Nawaz Sharif along with 15-member legal team to appear before IHC on Monday

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued circular pertaining to the security arrangements during the appearance of PML-N’s Leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on November 27. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the appeals of Nawaz Sharif on said date in Avenvfield Property and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references.

The circular said that a fifteen-member legal team of former prime minister would be allowed to enter the courtroom while 30 members of Islamabad High Court Journalist Association would also have permission to enter. Special passes would be issued for the entry in the court room. The court instructed the Islamabad police to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the appearance of Nawaz Sharif. PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif will visit Sialkot today for a one-day visit, party official sources said. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have returned from Murree and reached Jati Umra here Friday.

Nawaz Sharif will leave tomorrow for a one-day visit to Sialkot. The PML-N supremo will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) tomorrow at 11 am and address the office bearers. He will also meet party leaders at Khawaja Asif’s residence in the afternoon. Sources said that Nawaz Sharif will discuss upcoming elections and party affairs with them, while he will be accompanied by other senior party leaders including Maryam Nawaz.