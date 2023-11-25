Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nine dead, several injured as fire erupts in Karachi's shopping mall

Nine dead, several injured as fire erupts in Karachi's shopping mall
Web Desk
12:23 PM | November 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

At least nine people have died after a huge fire ripped through a multi-storey shopping mall on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed. 

Taking to X, the Mayor wrote: “KMC Fire Department has so far confirmed that there have been 9 casualties in the fire incident.”

“Search process for trapped people still continues,” he added in the post. 

According to rescue officials, the fire that broke out at around 6:30 am engulfed the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the shopping mall.

A faulty generator placed on the roof of the shopping mall was the cause of the fire, said fire brigade authorities.

 More than 50 people trapped inside the mall have been rescued in the rescue operation involving two snorkels and eight fire tenders, said Sindh Rescue Director Dr Abid Sheikh.

“Efforts are being made to rescue more people trapped inside the mall,” Abid added.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where the condition of eight of them was said to be serious.

Imran moves SC after being denied post-arrest bail by IHC

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar and Governor Kamran Tessori took notice of the incident and expressed grief over the loss of life in the wake of the deadly fire.

The chief minister has asked authorities concerned to provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023