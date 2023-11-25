On One Page

The military’s pledge to fully support the caretaker government’s initiatives for sustainable economic recovery and combating illegal activities is a significant commitment towards national development. In times when challenges on multiple fronts weigh the country down, this unity and collaboration is remarkable. The introduction of various economic reforms would not have been possible without this support. Moreover, crackdown on illegal activities such as smuggling and power theft have been noteworthy successes of the past few months.

These achievements have been made possible because various civilian and military departments cooperated to hunt down well-formed criminal networks. In addition, counter-terrorism remains the sole domain of the armed forces. Though a very challenging front, successful targeted operations are a guarantee of national security. If we dissect closely, two major challenges have grappled Pakistan in the recent months; one of economic crunch and the other that presented itself in a worsening militancy landscape.

As for the economic challenges, the collaborative efforts have led us closer to receiving an IMF program, that was very urgently required. Just some time back, the word “bankruptcy” could be heard in abundance but with the right steps and reforms, we have been able to pass through a successful IMF review of economic policies. As the country is heading towards general elections, a relatively stable air of economy is a good sign.

The militancy challenge, however, is grave and worrying. Losing precious lives of men-in-combat is a big collective loss. But the enduring commitment of the armed forces to keep fighting militancy is a silver lining. And just like economic recovery, it can be hoped that this challenge will also be surmounted. As a country that stands united against major challenges, the reaffirmation of support for the people of Palestine and condemnation of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir demonstrate a principled stance on international affairs.