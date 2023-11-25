Pak Army, FC install three hydropower turbines

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Army and Fron­tier Corps North, with support from the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa government, have successfully installed three hydropower turbines in the Elum Valley of Bun­er district. These installations have addressed the long-standing electricity needs of neglected areas.

This recent development marks a significant mile­stone, ensuring a consistent power supply to approx­imately 1500 households that have been without electricity for the past seventy years.

The installed turbines cater to different areas, A 150-kilowatt hydroelectric turbine now pow­ers 500 homes in Ellum Kalay and Karapa Kalay. Another 200-kilowatt turbine provides electricity to 500 homes in Jobra Kalay and Sheen Dhand. A 250-kilowatt turbine in Elum serves 500 homes in Char Kalay.

Overcoming challenging and remote terrain, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North achieved successful outcomes, including the installation of tur­bines, transformers, and transmission line poles.

They navigated difficulties by strategically laying transmission lines across streams and employing winching techniques to transfer heavy pipes. The lo­cal population has expressed deep gratitude for these efforts, acknowledging the significant impact of bring­ing much-needed electricity to their communities.