Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak Army, FC install three hydropower turbines

APP
November 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Pakistan Army and Fron­tier Corps North, with support from the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa government, have successfully installed three hydropower turbines in the Elum Valley of Bun­er district. These installations have addressed the long-standing electricity needs of neglected areas.

This recent development marks a significant mile­stone, ensuring a consistent power supply to approx­imately 1500 households that have been without electricity for the past seventy years.

The installed turbines cater to different areas, A 150-kilowatt hydroelectric turbine now pow­ers 500 homes in Ellum Kalay and Karapa Kalay. Another 200-kilowatt turbine provides electricity to 500 homes in Jobra Kalay and Sheen Dhand. A 250-kilowatt turbine in Elum serves 500 homes in Char Kalay.

Overcoming challenging and remote terrain, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North achieved successful outcomes, including the installation of tur­bines, transformers, and transmission line poles.

Imran moves SC after being denied post-arrest bail by IHC

They navigated difficulties by strategically laying transmission lines across streams and employing winching techniques to transfer heavy pipes. The lo­cal population has expressed deep gratitude for these efforts, acknowledging the significant impact of bring­ing much-needed electricity to their communities.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023