Pak Army, FC install three hydropower turbines

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North, with support from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, have successfully installed three hydropower turbines in the Elum Valley of Buner district. These installations have addressed the long-standing electricity needs of neglected areas.
This recent development marks a significant milestone, ensuring a consistent power supply to approximately 1500 households that have been without electricity for the past seventy years.
The installed turbines cater to different areas, A 150-kilowatt hydroelectric turbine now powers 500 homes in Ellum Kalay and Karapa Kalay. Another 200-kilowatt turbine provides electricity to 500 homes in Jobra Kalay and Sheen Dhand. A 250-kilowatt turbine in Elum serves 500 homes in Char Kalay.
Overcoming challenging and remote terrain, the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North achieved successful outcomes, including the installation of turbines, transformers, and transmission line poles.
They navigated difficulties by strategically laying transmission lines across streams and employing winching techniques to transfer heavy pipes. The local population has expressed deep gratitude for these efforts, acknowledging the significant impact of bringing much-needed electricity to their communities.