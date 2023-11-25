Saturday, November 25, 2023
Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair

FO says elections were held at 218th session of UNESCO Executive Board in Paris

Our Staff Reporter
November 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  In a resounding victory over India, Pakistan was yesterday elected as Vice Chair of the UNESCO Executive Board from the Asia Pacific Group for the 2023-2025 term. The elections were held at the 218th session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris, a Foreign Office statement said. Of the 58-member Executive Board, Pakistan secured 38 votes as compared to India’s 18. “Pakistan is grateful to members of the Executive Board and all member states of UNESCO for their overwhelming support and the trust reposed in its candidature,’ Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said. She said Pakistan would carry out its responsibilities with a deep sense of commitment, credibility, honest dialogue and mutual respect. She said as an ardent supporter of multilateralism Pakistan will work together with UNESCO member states to mobilize collective efforts to promote common objectives at UNESCO, including its global priorities – Africa and Gender Equality and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Operational Strategy. Earlier during the UNESCO General Conference, Pakistan had been successfully re-elected to the Executive Board at the elections held on 15 November 2023.

Our Staff Reporter

