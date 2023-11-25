Pakistan gears up to become regional agricultural powerhouse

In a significant development, Pakistan is gearing up to enhance its productivity and emerge as an agricultural powerhouse in the region, said Tariq Sultan, Principal Scientific Officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), while speaking to WealthPK.

With a renewed focus on sustainable practices, innovation, and technology adoption, the country aims to boost yields and contribute to food security and economic stability in the region, he said.

"The government is focusing on modernizing and revitalizing the agricultural sector. The goal is to not only meet the domestic demand but also position Pakistan as a key player in the regional agricultural landscape," he said.

He added, "Precision agriculture, with its integration of technology, offers a pathway to significantly increase productivity while mitigating environmental impact. Adoption of GPS-guided tractors, drones, and sensor technologies will optimize resource utilization, enhance crop management, and ultimately contribute to sustainable farming practices."

"The government's focus on research and development, especially in the field of genetically modified crops, shows a proactive approach towards addressing issues like pest infestations and agricultural diseases, in combination with technical improvements. These developments will increase crop resilience and lessen reliance on chemical inputs, in line with global movements towards more ecologically friendly and sustainable farming methods," he said.

According to the information available with WealthPK, the World Bank has approved $200 million in financing to support Pakistan in transforming its agricultural sector by adopting climate-smart technologies to improve water-use efficiency, build resilience to extreme weather events, and increase the incomes of smallholder farmers.

The Punjab Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture Transformation Project (PRIAT) will increase agricultural productivity through efficient and equitable access to water for smallholder farms. It will support farmers at the community and household levels to adopt climate-smart farming practices and technologies that improve crop yields and conserve water resources in Punjab.

The project will engage the private sector in sourcing appropriate technologies and providing training tailored for water user associations and individual households to improve water conservation practices and agriculture productivity.

The PRIAT will benefit about 190,000 small, family-owned farms and 1.4 million acres of irrigated land in rural communities.