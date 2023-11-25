“The only way to deal with a catastrophe is to start moving again and to make sure the catastrophe doesn’t become the status quo.”

–Margaret Atwood

The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 stands as a catastrophic event that ravaged the city, consuming swathes of land and leaving immeasurable devastation in its wake. Starting on October 8 and blazing for two days, the fire annihilated homes, businesses, and public buildings across Chicago. Its origins remain uncertain, often speculated to have begun in Mrs. O’Leary’s barn. The inferno’s ferocity incinerated approximately 3.3 square miles of the city and left around 300 dead, thousands homeless, and over $200 million in property damage. Despite the tragedy, the city rebuilt swiftly, showcasing resilience and determination to transform Chicago into a thriving metropolis once more.