PHC orders to stop garbage dumping at Salhad Ground

ABBOTTABAD - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench issued a signifi­cant order to cease the dumping of garbage and waste at the Salhad Solid Dumping Ground by the Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA).

This directive fol­lowed a petition filed by the distinguished law­yer Haji Sabir Tanoli, Ad­vocate Supreme Court, shedding light on envi­ronmental concerns re­lated to the solid dump­ing ground. The court instructed the Project Di­rector of the Cantonment Board to personally ap­pear before the PHC Ab­bottabad bench on De­cember 12, stressing the urgency of the matter.

Additionally, citizens have submitted a peti­tion against WSSCA, ACB, and Tehsil Municipal Ad­ministration (TMA) Ab­bottabad, urging the re­moval of the roadside garbage dump and the establishment of an al­ternative waste dispos­al site.

During the recent hear­ing, the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench, led by Justice Kamran Hayat and Justice Mu­hammad Aijaz Khan, confronted the Chief Ex­ecutive of WSSCA, ACB Officer, and TMA Abbot­tabad.

Justice Kamran issued immediate orders for the removal of the road­side garbage pile, ques­tioning the authorities’ understanding of the citizens’ plight. He sug­gested, “Wouldn’t it be more effective if you ex­perienced living in tents at this location for a few days until necessary ac­tions are taken?”

The court mandated both ACB and WSSCA to submit a comprehensive report within 14 days af­ter relocating the gar­bage dump to an alterna­tive location.

Expressing dissatis­faction during the pro­ceedings, Justice Kamran highlighted the author­ities’ apparent disre­gard for the citizens’ suf­fering, remarking, “It is their responsibility to address and resolve the issue rather than shifting blame.”

The Chief Executive cit­ed a lack of funds for the Solid Dumping Point, mentioning that approx­imately 600 canals of land have been acquired for the project under the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa improvement initia­tive. However, he clari­fied that project funding and completion depend on the approval of funds from the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) govern­ment.

Despite explanations, the court remained un­satisfied, emphasiz­ing that the current ap­proach would prolong the resolution for anoth­er decade. Justice Kam­ran reiterated, “It is the responsibility of the au­thorities to solve the is­sue promptly.”