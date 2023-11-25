PHC orders to stop garbage dumping at Salhad Ground

ABBOTTABAD - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench issued a significant order to cease the dumping of garbage and waste at the Salhad Solid Dumping Ground by the Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA).
This directive followed a petition filed by the distinguished lawyer Haji Sabir Tanoli, Advocate Supreme Court, shedding light on environmental concerns related to the solid dumping ground. The court instructed the Project Director of the Cantonment Board to personally appear before the PHC Abbottabad bench on December 12, stressing the urgency of the matter.
Additionally, citizens have submitted a petition against WSSCA, ACB, and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad, urging the removal of the roadside garbage dump and the establishment of an alternative waste disposal site.
During the recent hearing, the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench, led by Justice Kamran Hayat and Justice Muhammad Aijaz Khan, confronted the Chief Executive of WSSCA, ACB Officer, and TMA Abbottabad.
Justice Kamran issued immediate orders for the removal of the roadside garbage pile, questioning the authorities’ understanding of the citizens’ plight. He suggested, “Wouldn’t it be more effective if you experienced living in tents at this location for a few days until necessary actions are taken?”
The court mandated both ACB and WSSCA to submit a comprehensive report within 14 days after relocating the garbage dump to an alternative location.
Expressing dissatisfaction during the proceedings, Justice Kamran highlighted the authorities’ apparent disregard for the citizens’ suffering, remarking, “It is their responsibility to address and resolve the issue rather than shifting blame.”
The Chief Executive cited a lack of funds for the Solid Dumping Point, mentioning that approximately 600 canals of land have been acquired for the project under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa improvement initiative. However, he clarified that project funding and completion depend on the approval of funds from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.
Despite explanations, the court remained unsatisfied, emphasizing that the current approach would prolong the resolution for another decade. Justice Kamran reiterated, “It is the responsibility of the authorities to solve the issue promptly.”