PML-N has agenda to alleviate poverty: Senator

ISLAMABAD - Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has an agenda to alleviate poverty and boost economic activity after winning the next elections. We have a mission to serve the nation with development projects and job creation, he said while talking to a private television channel. The PML-N always worked to improve the system and infrastructure of this country, he said. The last governments of PML-N, he said had given motorways, roads, metro stations,

Orange train services, and water schemes besides CPEC to the people of Pakistan. In reply to a question about the National Finance Commission award (NFC), he said all the provinces and stakeholders would have a discussion at the forum of the next parliament regarding NFC. About general elections, he said the election commission is responsible for holding transparent elections as per schedule. To a question about the caretaker government system, he said many countries didn’t follow a caretaker-type system.