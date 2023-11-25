Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N has agenda to alleviate poverty: Senator

PML-N has agenda to alleviate poverty: Senator
APP
November 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has an agenda to alleviate poverty and boost economic activity after winning the next elections. We have a mission to serve the nation with development projects and job creation, he said while talking to a private television channel. The PML-N always worked to improve the system and infrastructure of this country, he said. The last governments of PML-N, he said had given motorways, roads, metro stations,

Orange train services, and water schemes besides CPEC to the people of Pakistan. In reply to a question about the National Finance Commission award (NFC), he said all the provinces and stakeholders would have a discussion at the forum of the next parliament regarding NFC. About general elections, he said the election commission is responsible for holding transparent elections as per schedule. To a question about the caretaker government system, he said many countries didn’t follow a caretaker-type system.

Imran moves SC after being denied post-arrest bail by IHC

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1700800736.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023