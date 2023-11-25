PML-N has expertise to steer country out of crises: Shehbaz

LAHORE - Continuing his series of consultation meetings with former parliamentarians, PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif convened a session on Friday with senior party leaders and former ticket holders. The primary agenda of the meeting was to address issues pertaining to the upcoming general elections.

Among those in attendance were Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Raja Riaz, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, and Nawab Sher Waseer. Also present were former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, and the Deputy Secretary-General of the party, Attaullah Tarar.

As outlined in a party communique, the meeting focused on organizational matters and preparations for the impending elections. Party leaders provided updates to the president on election preparations within their respective constituencies. Additionally, former Member of the National Assembly Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh and Syed Javed Hasnain Shah held separate meetings with the party president.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed appreciation for the dedication and efforts of party leaders and workers in organizing the party in anticipation of the upcoming election activities. He pledged to transform the vision of economic self-reliance for Pakistan into reality under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing that a self-reliant and robust Pakistan could play a crucial role in safeguarding the interests of the Muslim Ummah.

Highlighting the significance of educating and empowering the youth, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the party’s commitment to leveraging its experience in steering the country out of crises and providing relief to the people. He affirmed that, under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N would recommence the journey towards a prosperous and developed Pakistan, assuring that the nation would thrive once again.