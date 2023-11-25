Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N seeks recommendations for suitable candidates

PML-N seeks recommendations for suitable candidates
Staff Reporter
November 25, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Chairman of the Election Cell, Senator Ishaq Dar, and President of the Muslim League (N) Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, chaired a significant meeting on Friday via video link with Punjab’s divisional coordinators and divisional presidents for the 2024 elections. During the meeting, Senator Ishaq Dar and Rana Sanaullah delegated important responsibilities to the coordinators. They instructed all coordinators to submit recommendations for suitable candidates for the 2024 general elections to the Election Cell. The submissions should reach the Election Cell by December 1, 2023, for consideration and decisions by the Parliamentary Board of the Muslim League (N). This process involves consultation with all divisional and district organizational officials and wings. Additionally, the coordinators were urged to promptly address any local-level differences within their respective divisions and report such resolutions to the Election Cell.

Imran moves SC after being denied post-arrest bail by IHC

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1700800736.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023