PML-N seeks recommendations for suitable candidates

LAHORE - Chairman of the Election Cell, Senator Ishaq Dar, and President of the Muslim League (N) Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, chaired a significant meeting on Friday via video link with Punjab’s divisional coordinators and divisional presidents for the 2024 elections. During the meeting, Senator Ishaq Dar and Rana Sanaullah delegated important responsibilities to the coordinators. They instructed all coordinators to submit recommendations for suitable candidates for the 2024 general elections to the Election Cell. The submissions should reach the Election Cell by December 1, 2023, for consideration and decisions by the Parliamentary Board of the Muslim League (N). This process involves consultation with all divisional and district organizational officials and wings. Additionally, the coordinators were urged to promptly address any local-level differences within their respective divisions and report such resolutions to the Election Cell.