In the dynamic arena of Pakistani politics, the term “level playing field” resembles orchestrating a fixed cricket match for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Envision a political cricket stadium where every detail is meticulously arranged to ensure optimal condi­tions for their political innings.

For the PML-N, a “level playing field” isn’t just a metaphor; it’s a grand spectacle where they hope the pitch of public sentiment is as smooth as a seasoned politician’s rhetoric. They desire a political Eden, where the ball of public opin­ion swings predictably in their fa­vour, much like a Saqlain Mushtaq doosra. In their vision of this politi­cal cricket match, they demand the opposition’s fielding to be set in a way that their every shot is like a Babar Azam cover drive.

Yet, as the system executes this elaborate political cricket match, there’s a looming risk that the pur­suit of a “level playing field” may inadvertently lead to a counterpro­ductive outcome. Just as a cricket match loses its essence when one team dictates every element of the game, political processes suffer when fairness is compromised.

The essence of democratic elections lies in the diversity of opinions, and attempting to ex­cessively influence the playing conditions undermines the very spirit of a democratic contest. True democratic victories are not secured through a tailored playing field but emerge from the genuine support and trust of the electorate. That sacred trust, which has already developed cracks, may not be able to sustain further shocks if the will of the people does not find its expres­sion through the ballot.

HUSSAM MEHBOOB,

Rawalpindi.