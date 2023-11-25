Power Rollback

Average inflation in Pakistan surpasses that of other South Asian countries, leaving our so­ciety vulnerable to the whims of a select few elites who prioritise power politics over the welfare of the people. Following the recent increase in gas prices, the govern­ment has now approved a Rs 1.25 paisa hike in electricity prices for the July to September quarter, burdening consumers with a stag­gering Rs 22.56 billion in quarter­ly adjustments.

This increase comes at a time when the entire nation, including both citizens and businesses, is al­ready grappling with the challeng­es posed by exorbitant electricity bills. Despite a reduction in petro­leum prices, there has been no cor­responding relief in electricity prices, with indications pointing towards further increases in the pipeline. The government appears oblivious to the plight of the peo­ple, perpetually subjecting them to the hardships of inflation.

The caretaker government, like its predecessors, seems detached from the real issues affecting the populace. Historically, those in power have focused on self-en­richment rather than addressing the fundamental problems faced by the public. Whether it’s the PTI, PDM, or the current caretak­er government, all have contrib­uted to exacerbating inflationary pressures on the people, rendering their lives practically worthless.

Addressing public issues should be the topmost priority, especial­ly considering the prevailing state of anxiety, unrest, and skyrocket­ing inflation. Both inflation and un­employment have reached unprec­edented levels, and the country is grappling with internal and exter­nal threats. The relentless rise in inflation has disproportionately burdened the poor and the middle class, while political leaders, both past and present, offer little more than empty promises.

According to the Pakistan Bu­reau of Statistics, there has been an 11% decrease in textile ex­ports on a monthly basis. The con­tinuous surge in electricity prices and the burden of taxes have dis­proportionately affected the com­mon man compared to capitalists, leading to a 40% increase in pro­duction costs. The closure of thou­sands of power looms has brought businesses to a standstill, resulting in widespread unemployment.

Exports in various textile cate­gories have seen negative growth, with knitwear exports drop­ping by 16.13%, cotton cloth by 22.56%, and art, silk, and artifi­cial textiles by 16.18%. The eco­nomic situation has become dire, with people struggling to pay their electricity bills, while electricity worth billions is provided free to influential individuals and insti­tutions. Furthermore, electricity theft in many areas, accounting for losses in billions, is unfairly shoul­dered by the general public. Ap­proximately 30% of the electrici­ty generated in the country is not accounted for by the government, with up to 20% lost or stolen dur­ing transmission distribution.

In light of these challenges, it is imperative that the government revisits and rolls back the recent electricity price hike. This action would alleviate the financial bur­den on citizens and businesses, promote economic stability, and demonstrate a genuine commit­ment to the welfare of the people.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN UL HAQ,

Lahore.