PSX gains 186 more points to close at 59,086

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 186.51 points, a positive change of 0.32 percent, closing at 59,086.35 points against 58,899.84 points the previous trading day. A total of 658,424,782 shares valuing Rs22.015 billion were traded during the day as compared to 669,250,446 shares valuing Rs25.232 billion the last day. Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 165 of them recorded gains and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telcom with 66,805,684 shares at Rs1.56 per share, Pak Int Bulk with 38,907,000 shares at Rs5.65 per share and TPL Properties with 27,443,716 shares at Rs14.01 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs161.30 per share price, closing at Rs10,482.35, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pak Ltd with a Rs81.97 rise in its per share price to Rs1,174.89. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs500.00 per share closing at Rs22,500.00, followed by Premium Textile with a Rs24.00 decline to close at Rs401.00.