PU win All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Women Athletics C’ship  

LAHORE - The women athletes of Punjab University have won the three-day 45th All-Pakistan Inter-Varsity Women Athletics Championship 2023-24 Iqbal Trophy by showing excellent performance in various track and field events. The competitions were organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Punjab University at the Punjab Stadium, where players from 26 universities of the country participated. The second position was secured by Lahore College for Women University, third by Superior University and fourth by Government College for Women University Faisalabad, while Sunina Mansoor of PU was declared the best athlete of the championship. The closing ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Director Sports Dr Zafar Iqbal Butt, HEC’s representative Khadim Ali Khan, team managers, coaches and a large number of women athletes.