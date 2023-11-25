Rashid beats Hameed to earn two crown in MT700 ITF Masters

LAHORE-Pakistan’s seasoned tennis player Rashid Malik secured victory over compatriot Hameed-ul-Haq in a hard-fought final at the Assetwise ITF Masters Championship in Pattaya, Thailand. The match concluded with Malik prevailing 6-7, 6-1, 3-0 (retired hurt).

The scorching conditions, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, set the stage for a challenging 60+ singles final. The first set saw both players engaging in fierce rallies and showcasing impressive finishing shots. Malik had three set points but unfortunately, he couldn’t avail, helping Hameed secure the set 7-6. However, Malik’s superior fitness proved decisive in the subsequent sets, as he comfortably claimed the second set 6-1. He took a commanding 3-0 lead in the decisive set when Hameed retired, allowing Malik to clinch the coveted 60+ singles title.

The intense match drew the admiration of spectators, players, officials, and guests who praised the players’ efforts and skill. Following the conclusion of the match, the Manager of Royal Cliff Hotels presented trophies and certificates to both the finalists. Mr. Gap, the owner of Royal Cliff Hotels and Group, expressed pleasure in meeting the Pakistani players and extended an invitation for future ITF tennis tournaments at their facilities.

Rashid Malik, while talking to The Nation, said, “The first tournament was tough, but I gave my best and succeeded in producing the best results, winning titles in both singles and doubles events. In the next tournament, I will focus on doubles due to a groin injury.” Notably, Rashid Malik is the first player from Pakistan to win the ITF Masters 700. This accomplishment is a source of pride for the nation and the Pakistani tennis community. Despite being 62 years old, Pakistani seniors continue to excel at the international level, defeating top players worldwide and bringing honor to the country. The government is urged to recognize and incentivize these athletes, who selflessly represent Pakistan on the global stage. Their contributions should be acknowledged and supported in the best possible manner by the government and sports authorities.