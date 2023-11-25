Register high risk mobile populations, EOC urges districts

LAHORE - “All districts of Punjab need to register high-risk mobile populations and ensure their entry in the micro-plans so that not a single child belonging to these communities is deprived of vaccination during the upcoming national immunization drive”, urged the head of the polio programme in Punjab and Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre Mr Khizer Afzaal on Friday. He was addressing participants of a readiness meeting held to review preparations of the upcoming National Immunization Days. Chief Executive Officers and District Health Officers of 36 Punjab districts joined the meeting via video link. International partners in polio eradication were also present in the meeting. Addressing the participants, the EOC head highlighted the need to impart quality trainings among polio team members. Mr Afzaal stressed on the need to monitor the trainings by highest level district officials to ensure that they are of highest standard. He stressed that below par quality of trainings could jeopardise the quality of polio eradication campaign. The districts will be held accountable if trainings quality is not up to the mark, the EOC head emphasized. In addition to the trainings, microplans should reflect every area and community, observed the EOC head. “High risk mobile populations need to be registered and reflected in microplans so that no child is deprived of polio vaccine”, the polio eradiation programme stressed. During the meeting, the EOC head inquired about the status of District Polio Eradication Committee meetings in Multan and Rawalpindi. He called upon the districts to honour DPEC and readiness meetings cut-off date. Before the meeting the EOC head led a polio NIDs inauguration ceremony in the Emergency Operations Centre. Speaking on the occasion, the EOC head reiterated that Punjab was polio free for the last three years but NIDs was being launched against the backdrop of positive polio environmental samples and polio cases in other provinces of Pakistan. He assured the parents that the objective of the campaign was to build immunity of children and oral polio vaccine was essential to eradicating polio from Pakistan. The National Immunization Days (NIDs) will commence on November 27 (Monday). The campaign will be held all over Punjab. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days till December 3. While in other districts the campaign will last five days till December 1. Nearly 204000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in the drive to immunize 21.26 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes: 16575 area in-charges, 3985 union council medical officers, over 169,000 mobile polio team members,