Reign of smog: Lahore ranks first in air pollution again

LAHORE - On Friday, Lahore once again has been ranked first in terms of air pollution in the world. The Meteorological Department sources told APP that an average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday was recorded at 356 in the provincial capital. DHA Phase-VIII was recorded at 457, Lahore American School 356, Cantt Polo Ground 488, Aitchison College 389, Quaid-e-Azam Highway 545, and Johar Town was reported at 308. The city is getting colder as the temperature drops due to dense smog. The Met office said that minimum temperature of 14 and maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius was recorded on Friday, while there is no chance of rain during the next 24 hours. It is worth mentioning here that during the last one month at least 12,000 people fell sick due to toxic smog and reached emergencies of various hospitals here. The smog has become a real threat to citizens in the provincial metropolis, though after recent rain, the intensity of smog has lessened. However, the situation is still harsh as Lahore is again facing the issue of smog lately. Prof Ashraf Zia of Jinnah Hospital told APP that complaints of dry cough, sore throat, itchy eyes and difficulty in breathing are still being reported due to smog. He said the number of patients had decreased during the last two days with problems of nose, ear, throat and lungs. Lahore Traffic Police has impounded thousands of vehicles and issued worth of millions challan tickets to the smoke emitting vehicle, since the on-going crackdown, for spreading smoke and operating without safety measures. According to a spokesman for the department, under the orders of the Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Feroze, lot of mid-night operations had been conducted against smoke emitting vehicles, during the last one month. Special checking teams were deployed on the city’s internal and external roads while orders have also been issued to file cases against vehicles involved in dangerous overloading, the CTO said. He said that vehicles, carrying soil, sand and other materials must ensure safety measures before coming on roads as human safety would not be compromised at all while zero tolerance policy would be enforced against smoke emitting vehicles to combat smog in the provincial capital. The CTO said that night-time patrolling in the city has also been increased while additional personnel have been deployed in line with smoggy conditions.