Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed 11 paisa devaluation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs285.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs285.26. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs284.1 and Rs286.9, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 09 paisa to close at Rs311.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs311.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.90; whereas an increase of Rs1.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.19 as compared to the last closing of Rs356.76. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs77.70 and Rs76.08, respectively.