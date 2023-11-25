SABS University Senate approves budget  

HYDERABAD -The first meeting of the Senate of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro was held on Friday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto. According to the university spokesman, the meeting approved the budget of the recent four financial years 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. The Senate reviewed and approved the draft of statutes regulating elections to the authorities, efficiency, and discipline statutes, affiliation of educational institutions to the university statutes, students welfare fund statutes, endowment fund statutes, department development, and endowment fund statutes. The Senate did not endorse the employees’ insurance fund statutes, and the said case was sent to the Syndicate. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto informed the members about the annual budget, fees, facilities being provided to the students, hostels and transport amenities, and the grant earned from the Government of Sindh. The meeting was attended by Secretary Sindh Universities and Boards Noor Ahmed Samo, Chancellor IIlma University Karachi Noman Abid Lakhani, Pro Vice Chancellor NED University Karachi Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail, Associate Professor Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture Karachi Ar. Hameer Soomro, Zarmeene Shah, Dr. Masroor Ahmed Shaikh, Prof. Tazeen Hussain, Prof. Shahnaz Ismail, Sharif Awan, Dr. Noman Ahmed and nominated and elected members of the Senate from SABS University.