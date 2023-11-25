SBP officials illuminate distinctions between Islamic and traditional banking

Sialkot - In a session organised by the State Bank of Pakistan at Government Post Graduate College Sialkot, Assistant Director Salman Taseer and Ghulam Mohiuddin shed light on the key differences between Islamic and conventional banking. Addressing the topic of the disparity between Islamic and traditional banking at Government Post Graduate College Sialkot, Assistant Director of the State Bank of Pakistan, Salman Taseer, and Ghulam Mohiuddin emphasized crucial distinctions. One primary variance is that Islamic banking strictly prohibits usury and speculation. Shariah, the Islamic law, forbids any form of speculation or gambling, known as maisir, and strictly prohibits the charging of interest on loans. Additionally, investments involving substances prohibited in the Quran, such as alcohol, gambling, and pork, are not allowed. Principal of Government Post Graduate College Sialkot, Professor Khalil Toor, and Professor Sher Ali elaborated on the mechanisms employed by Islamic banks to generate income without resorting to interest.