Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SECP revokes registration of M/s New Hampshire Insurance Company—Pakistan Branch

SECP revokes registration of M/s New Hampshire Insurance Company—Pakistan Branch
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 25, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has revoked the registration of M/s New Hampshire Insurance Company—Pakistan Branch as an insurer under sub-section (2) of Section 9 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000.
The registration was revoked by SECP pursuant to the Hon’ble High Court of Sindh’s approval of the Scheme of Arrangement in its order dated September 13, 2023, in which the entire undertaking of M/s New Hampshire Insurance Company in Pakistan is transferred to TPL Insurance Limited. M/s New Hampshire Insurance Company, Pakistan Branch, is no longer authorized to carry on insurance business in Pakistan, and any business activity carried out by it or any liability incurred by it shall be payable by TPL Insurance Limited.
Policy holders are advised to contact the TPL Insurance Limited for any claims or liabilities related to their insurance policies with M/s New Hampshire Insurance Company – Pakistan Branch. In this regard, the SECP has issued a notification in accordance with the terms of sub-section (1) of Section 10 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000.

Cartoon

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1700800736.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023