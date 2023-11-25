Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

Agencies
November 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and International Rescue Committee (IRC), Friday, joined hands to disseminate awareness about safe, healthy, hygienic and nutritious Food in five selected districts of the province.  Both organizations will work together in the Ghotki, Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur and Noushero Feroz districts of Sindh to create mass awareness regarding the significance of food safety, hygiene and nutrition. 
The decision was taken in a meeting of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain with IRC consultants Dr. Fayaz Ahmed, Ihatsham Akram and Uzma Latif, said a statement issued here.  Agha Fakhar Hussain, at the occasion, briefed the IRC delegation about the functions, roles and responsibilities of Sindh Food Authority and progress in the authority’s different interventions.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1700800736.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023