Sherpao calls for constitutional reforms to promote democracy

PESHAWAR - The Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, urged for comprehensive constitutional, bureaucratic, and judicial reforms to fortify democ­racy and enhance service delivery.

Speaking at a public gathering in Shabqadar tehsil, Charsadda district, Sherpao highlighted the pressing need for reforms, em­phasizing the lack of relief expe­rienced by the populace. Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district member Ilyas Khan, during the event, announced his and his sup­porters’ decision to join the QWP.

Sherpao underscored that im­plementing reforms would rein­force provincial autonomy and contribute to national unity. He echoed the sentiments of the pub­lic, acknowledging their struggles amid a slew of issues, particularly the burden of inflation.

The QWP leader advocated for a fair playing field among political stakeholders and emphasized the necessity of creating an environ­ment conducive to free, fair, and transparent elections. He lament­ed the absence of accountability for alleged rigging in the 2018 gen­eral elections, a concern shared by many political figures.

Highlighting the plight of the un­derprivileged grappling with pov­erty, Sherpao stressed the impor­tance of fulfilling promises made to the merged districts and up­holding the constitutional rights of the province. He urged political parties to honour commitments made to the people.

Sherpao reaffirmed the QWP’s unwavering dedication to cham­pioning the rights and prosperi­ty of the Pakhtuns, vowing relent­less efforts until these rights are secured. Additionally, he empha­sized the party’s endeavour to em­bed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rights in the constitution.

Regarding the prevailing polit­ical landscape, Sherpao asserted that elections remained the pivot­al means to navigate the country out of its crises.