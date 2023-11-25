Sherpao calls for constitutional reforms to promote democracy

PESHAWAR - The Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, urged for comprehensive constitutional, bureaucratic, and judicial reforms to fortify democracy and enhance service delivery.
Speaking at a public gathering in Shabqadar tehsil, Charsadda district, Sherpao highlighted the pressing need for reforms, emphasizing the lack of relief experienced by the populace. Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district member Ilyas Khan, during the event, announced his and his supporters’ decision to join the QWP.
Sherpao underscored that implementing reforms would reinforce provincial autonomy and contribute to national unity. He echoed the sentiments of the public, acknowledging their struggles amid a slew of issues, particularly the burden of inflation.
The QWP leader advocated for a fair playing field among political stakeholders and emphasized the necessity of creating an environment conducive to free, fair, and transparent elections. He lamented the absence of accountability for alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections, a concern shared by many political figures.
Highlighting the plight of the underprivileged grappling with poverty, Sherpao stressed the importance of fulfilling promises made to the merged districts and upholding the constitutional rights of the province. He urged political parties to honour commitments made to the people.
Sherpao reaffirmed the QWP’s unwavering dedication to championing the rights and prosperity of the Pakhtuns, vowing relentless efforts until these rights are secured. Additionally, he emphasized the party’s endeavour to embed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rights in the constitution.
Regarding the prevailing political landscape, Sherpao asserted that elections remained the pivotal means to navigate the country out of its crises.