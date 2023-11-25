Third B-5 training, coaching course on Dec 16 in Karachi: Dr Farhan Essa

LAHORE-Sindh Softball Association (SSA) President Prof Dr Farhan Isa Abdullah has said that the third B-5 training and coaching course will be held in Karachi on December 16 in collaboration with the Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP).

Moreover in January, qualified coaches from Sindh will be sent to the three-day Softball Coaching Seminar sponsored by the World Baseball Softball Confederation in Kuala Lumpur and the four-day Softball Asia Level-1 & 2 Coaching Course in Pattaya, Thailand, through the federation.

He announced while giving details along with Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association and Patron of SSA Fatima Lakhani along with SFA Secretary Asif Azeem and Chairperson of SSA Women’s Commission Dr Huma Bukhari about the B-5 Training and Coaching Course.

Dr Farhan Isa said that in the course, players, coaches and sports teachers of schools, colleges and universities will be given training and awareness of the new rules of Baseball 5. “A special session will also be arranged on sports injuries and doping tests in this connection. We aim to strengthen the infrastructure of the Baseball 5 game in Sindh and promote this game at schools, colleges, universities and grassroots levels.”

He said that males and females, who wish to participate in the course, can contact Shiraz Asif on 0312-2721024 or e-mail at shiraz.asif02@gmail.com. The letters have been issued to all the associations affiliated with the federation to participate in the coaching course, he concluded.