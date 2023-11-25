UN says 137 aid trucks offloaded in Gaza on first day of truce

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations said Friday that 137 trucks with humanitarian goods were offloaded in Gaza on the first day of the pause in fighting, marking the largest aid convoy that has moved into the Gaza Strip since October 7. “During the humanitarian pause that has been in place since this morning, the UN was able to scale up the delivery of humanitarian assistance into and across Gaza,” a statement from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. On Friday, 129,000 liters of fuel and four trucks of gas were also delivered to Gaza, OCHA said. OCHA also announced that “21 critical patients were evacuated in a large-scale medical operation from the north of Gaza.” It is not clear where those patients were evacuated. The UN welcomed the initial release of 24 hostages held in Gaza and reaffirmed its call for an “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” “Humanitarian teams from the UN and partners will continue to ramp up humanitarian operations to meet the needs of people throughout Gaza in the coming days,” the statement said.