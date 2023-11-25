Unjustified Revenge of the Holocaust

Massacre of Jews through various tactics of torture in the concentration camps, erected by Hitler before and during the World War 11 was a big tragedy, popularly known as the Holocaust.

Zionist-controlled American leading think-tanks and media have propagated that “genocide of 5 million Jews was carried out at the extermination camps, using tools of mass murder, such as gas chambers”, while some Jewish-influenced Western scholars have estimated the genocide of the 7.8 million Jews.

Some impartial researchers claim: “The number of Jewish losses has been greatly exaggerated…All Jews were not killed through gas chambers, but also due to hunger, diseases and depression”.

On the one hand, the Jews have made the Holocaust the greatest device of gaining sympathy, while, on the other, they have used it for anti-Muslim policies and to fulfill the Zionist ambition of greater Israel.

Learning no lesson from the Holocaust, Israeli forces which started unprecedented attack on the Gaza strip on October 8, this year in response to the Hamas assault, launched on Israel on October 7, 2023, because Israeli military was already playing bloody game with the Palestinians.

As regards Israel, during the World War I, the Zionists pressured the British government to settle them in Palestine after the war. The Balfour Declaration of November 2, 1917 was a conspiracy of the USA and the British rulers against the Palestinians, which was implemented on May 14, 1948 through the UNO—the 1947—UN Partition Plan established the state of Israel—750,000 Palestinians were displaced. Present scenario of Palestinians fleeing Gaza due to Israeli heavy shelling reminds the Jews fleeing Germany during Hitler’s era.

Repeating the bloody war of 2014 in its worst form, on May10, 2021, Israeli air strikes and ground shelling had martyred more than 1000 Palestinians, including children and women in Gaza in particular and the West Bank in general.

However, after many attacks on Gaza in the past and recent years and this year’s assaults on the Palestinians, Hamas was compelled to target Israel on October 7, 2023, and took approximately 250 Israeli civil and armed soldiers as hostages.

But, in response to the assault of the Hamas group, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched an unprecedented multi-pronged attack on Gaza strip—one of its largest aerial bombardments to eliminate Hamas. So far, the IDF has dropped more than 25,000 bombs on Gaza.

Unmatched with Israeli heavy and modern weapons, freedom fighters of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group had no option except firing rockets inside Israel.

Israel’s aerial raids in Gaza enclave have destroyed buildings, houses, refugees’ camps, mosques, schools and hospitals, killing tens thousands of civilians, including women (including pregnant women), children and journalists. Reports suggest that particularly more than 10000 children have been massacred by IDF bombardments.

Besides killing 1000 people in air raids on various hospitals, IDF intensified aerial and ground assaults on the Gazas particularly targeting Al-Shafa Hospital. These forces entered there and tortured the paramedical staff, martyring many Palestinians as well as the injured persons. The merciless treatment resulted into the deaths of newborn children owing to lack of oxygen (Incubators), fuels and generators—almost all the hospitals have been closed.

Several world leaders belonging to the Western countries and the Muslim World, including the UN secretary general strongly censured the attacks on hospitals, civilians and especially children, holding Israel responsible for the tragedy in wake of the protest-rallies in the USA, Western countries and the Islamic countries.

But, after much internal and external pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the Qatar-mediated deal, as Egypt and the US President Joe Biden also played a key role in this respect.

In this context, on November 22, 2023, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in the war-a four-day truce which will enable the release of about 50 women and Children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails. Tel Aviv would also stop all military actions in Gaza and hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian, medical and fuel aid would be allowed into the territory.

The deal which has to be implemented on November 23. 2023 at 9. 15 AM has been delayed, with Israeli officials saying it will not take effect until Friday (Next day).

PM Netanyahu clarified that the truce is temporary, stating: “we will continue the conflict until we achieve all our goals…To destroy Hamas”.

In fact, the major ally of Israel-the US is not in favour of permanent ceasefire agreement, though along with his key Western partners, she is insisting upon two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian issue, which has been rejected by Tel Aviv.

Undoubtedly, I can conclude in the statement of Iran’s former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who had said on December 14, 2005 that the Holocaust was a “myth...if Europeans insisted the Holocaust did happen, then it was they who were responsible and they should pay the price. If you committed this big crime, then why should the oppressed Palestinian nation pay the price?..then give a part of your own land in Europe, the United States, Canada or Alaska to them [Jews], so that the Jews can establish their country”.