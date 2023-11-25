Saturday, November 25, 2023
Vaccinating every child against polio our mission: Mayor Mirpurkhas

Agencies
November 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS - Mayor Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation, Abdul Rauf Ghori on Friday said that their mission was to save children from permanent disability by giving them two drops of vaccine in the ongoing polio eradication campaign.   According to the Municipal Corporation office, the Mayor expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of polio campaign, by administering anti-polio drops to a girl in the primary health center at Makhan Samo.  He said that the polio campaign was a national cause in which all the Union Councils representatives should participate and cooperate in all possible ways so that the polio campaign could be made successful and no child could be deprived of polio vaccination.   On this occasion, District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr Jai Ram Das said that all arrangements have been completed by the Health Department to make the anti-polio campaign successful.

