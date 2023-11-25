Wapda edge Army to clinch National Men’s Basketball Championship trophy

LAHORE-Pakistan Wapda edged out Pakistan Army 73-70 in a nail-biting final of the National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023 that concluded here at GCU Lahore on Friday.

Both teams displayed exceptional skills and tenacity, battling until the final moments. Wapda, however, seized control in the last quarter, securing a thrilling 73-70 victory. Zainul Hassan of Wapda emerged hero of the day, contributing with 28 points, while teammates M Usman and M Zahid Arif added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Despite a valiant effort from Army, Wapda’s dominance in the closing stages proved decisive. Tughlab Ammar led the scoring for Army with 24 points, followed by Shoaib Aslam (19) and Sheraz Aslam (12). The officiating team of Umer Mehmood, Syed Adnan Ali, and Saadat Jehangir ensured a fair and competitive match. Earlier, PAF outpaced Lahore by 90-61 to claim the third position.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail graced as chief guest and presented the winning trophy to the Wapda captain. DIG Police Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and GCU Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr. Ahmed Adnan were the guests of honor, awarding the runner-up and third-position trophies to Army and PAF, respectively.

The event witnessed the presence of notable figures, including PBBF President Brig M Iftikhar Mansoor (R), SVP Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Secretary Khalid Bashir, Malik M Riaz, Prof Sirag ul Haq Qureshi, Din Muhammad, Waseem Akhtar, Director Media M Azam Dar, Shahid Mirza, Tajamal Riaz, players and students of the university.