Water supply, sewerage connections of all defaulters to be disconnected: MD WASA

Rawalpindi-Water supply and sewerage connections of all the defaulters will be disconnected while cases will also be registered with police against them. A decision to the effect was taken at a meeting presided over by Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanvir on Friday to review the recovery pace of arrears. Deputy Managing Director Finance and Revenue Amir Ashfaq Qureshi, Director Finance and Revenue Tahir Bashir Mirza, Deputy Director Revenue and other staff attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir said that all the officers of civic body has been diredted to take concrete steps for revenue recovery, disconnect the illegal connections and filing cases against defaulters.

He said that he would himself monitor the performance of the subbordinats. “The officials showing laxity in this regard will face a strict disciplinary action, including stoppage of their annual increments,” the MD said He said that drive would continue till the recovery of all arrears and WASA staff would work hard to make it a success. Services of Wasa staff making maximum recovery would be recognised by giving them special bonuses and appreciation certificates, he said. MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir said that the performance report of all the recovery officers be prepared and to submit with his office.