Saturday, November 25, 2023
Week-long puppet shows planned to create awareness about family planning

APP
November 25, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-District Officer Population Welfare Department Sheery Sukhan on Tuesday said the department had chalked out a week-long programme of puppet shows to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and related services.
Talking to the media, she said the puppet shows would be held in Taxila on Wednesday, Murree on October 26,  Kotli Satiyan on October 27, Kahuta on October 28  and Gujjar Khan on October 30 to sensitize the people about family planning, the concept of small family size and other issues.
She added the issue of rapid population growth could only be resolved with the cooperation of the masses, and the Population Welfare Department was trying its utmost to guide the youngsters about the challenges of population outbreaks.
The population officer urged the media to play an effective role in creating awareness about the challenges of rapid population growth.

APP

