Winter heats up demand for traditional cuisines, attract citizens in large

ISLAMABAD-With the days getting colder, the demand for winter traditional cuisines such as chicken soup, gajjar ka halwa, Kashmiri chai, sarson ka saag, fried fish, nuts and dry fruit has increased by leaps and bounds all around the country including a capital city where customers in large were seen outside shops.

Despite the new trends of many Western foods and snack varieties among youngsters, the popularity of traditional delights has not decreased in the country where its demand was increasing with each passing day, especially during the start of the winter season, according to a report aired by a private news channel.

Several markets, roads and other restaurants having stalls of winter delights are doing brisk business, due to high demand for winter foods, said a citizen.

A vendor selling fish commented that said that fish consumption multiplied in winter, which was evident from a dramatic surge in their sale with the beginning of cold weather. Kashmiri tea and coffee are other favourite winter hot drinks and they look delicious, said a youngster.

With the onset of the winter season, citizens especially Punjabi families still love to eat the traditional dish ‘Sarson-Ka-Saag’ during the season with its mouth-watering taste, said an elder citizen while enjoying food at a famous restaurant.

Punjabi cuisine is incomplete without the mention of Sarson-Ka-Saag with makki-ki-roti (maize flour flatbread) and lassi (buttermilk). It is a seasonal speciality of Punjab, said a group of men.

With time, the younger generation had forgotten how to make saag and makai ki roti but they still love to eat traditional food in the winter season, said a teacher citizen.

“Gajar ka halwa is another most liked traditional seasonal delight in our family and we used to buy this almost twice a week as it is difficult to prepare it at home owing to the low gas pressure”, commented two sisters while purchasing this halwa at the shop. A shopkeeper at a famous chicken corn shop said that winter was the perfect time to earn a handsome amount through selling chicken corn soup which is our trademark.

With the changing weather, the prices of all types of dry fruits have increased in the open market, rendering them unaffordable for the public said a customer, adding, that many street carts full of dry fruits can also be seen parked in several localities.

Despite the traditional sales of winter delights, scores of digital platforms are also appearing to sell these delights with high demand.