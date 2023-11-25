Workshop on modern investigation techniques held

PESHAWAR - A comprehen­sive one-day training workshop in District Mardan brought together Investigation Officers and Crime Scene Staff, providing valuable insights into modern investigation techniques.

Two experts from the Directorate of Forensic Sci­ence Laboratory (FSL) shared knowledge of vari­ous aspects of the investigation system with partic­ipants, including fingerprint analysis, blood-related evidence, weapons, vehicles, and forensic procedures for cases involving minors and sexual assault.

The workshop, attended by SP Saddar Circle Mardan Khalid Khan, Circle Investigation DSPs, and district-wide investigation staff, included a ques­tion-and-answer session and focused discussions on the forensic science of drugs.

SP Investigation Muhammad Sulaiman Khan ex­pressed optimism that the enhanced skills and knowledge gained by officers would contribute to more effective case resolution. He extended gratitude to the Director of FSL for facilitating the workshop.