Workshop on modern investigation techniques held

PESHAWAR - A comprehensive one-day training workshop in District Mardan brought together Investigation Officers and Crime Scene Staff, providing valuable insights into modern investigation techniques.
Two experts from the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) shared knowledge of various aspects of the investigation system with participants, including fingerprint analysis, blood-related evidence, weapons, vehicles, and forensic procedures for cases involving minors and sexual assault.
The workshop, attended by SP Saddar Circle Mardan Khalid Khan, Circle Investigation DSPs, and district-wide investigation staff, included a question-and-answer session and focused discussions on the forensic science of drugs.
SP Investigation Muhammad Sulaiman Khan expressed optimism that the enhanced skills and knowledge gained by officers would contribute to more effective case resolution. He extended gratitude to the Director of FSL for facilitating the workshop.