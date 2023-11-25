Saturday, November 25, 2023
World Children’s Day marked

Agencies
November 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The School of Scholars in partnership with the Smart Entrepreneur Society (SES) celebrated World Children’s Day. 
The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries and leaders from various fields, a communique said here on Friday.
Consulate General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion. 
Karim Teli, Managing Director of IGLOO; Fayyaz Ilyas, CEO of Falaknaz Group; Shahzad Umer Sama, Managing Director of SAMA Engineering; Jam Shahnur Ali, CEO of TechVerge Solutions; and Mustafa Shaikhani, Chairman South Region ABAD were welcomed by the organizers of the event Danish bin Rauf, Director of School of Scholars and  Mehtab Hussain Baloch, Chairman of Smart Entrepreneur Society. 
The event served as a platform to emphasize the importance of nurturing and supporting the younger generation, with a focus on education, innovation, and entrepreneurship. 
The collaboration underscored the commitment of both institutions to create a brighter and more promising future for children.

