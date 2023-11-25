Zaka Ashraf boosts team morale as players gear up for Australia tour

LAHORE - Chairman of PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf paid a visit to Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, where Pakistan squad’s training camp is underway for the Test tour of Australia. During his visit, Zaka Ashraf met with the players and engaged in conversations with them. He had discussions with Shan Masood, the newly appointed Test captain, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the T20I captain. The support staff was also observed interacting with the Chairman of the Management Committee. A key reason for his visit was to uplift the spirits of the players and infuse positive energy into the camp. Zaka Ashraf especially praised Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, considering them as sources of immense pride for Pakistan. He also assured Shaheen of the PCB’s unwavering support. The national team is scheduled to depart for Australia on November 30. They will commence their tour by engaging in a four-day practice match against the Prime Minister’s XI, followed by the three Test Matches.