11 cases against medical stores to be referred to drug court

FAISALABAD - The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has decided to refer 11 cases against medical stores/clinics of quacks involved in different violations of Drug Control Act, to the drug court for trial.

The decision was made by the board during its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Qaisar Javaid. Inspection report of the drug inspectors relating to 25 cases against the medical stores/ clinics were reviewed in the meeting and decided to prosecute against 11 medical stores, which were running without drug sale licence and involved in sale of unregistered medicines. The board adjourned three cases to the next meeting for verification of documents and other evidence in addition to issuing warning to 11 accused.

The ADC Headquarters, while reviewing inspection reports of the drug inspectors, ordered for immediate seal of medical stores running without drug sale licence and involved in sale of unregistered medicines. He said that regular supervision of the sealed medical stores be ensured and prompt legal actions should be taken against the owners of the medical stores in case of breaking the seal by themselves.

He urged the drug inspectors to compile solid cases against the persons involved in sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs and said that the cases against them before the drug court be pursued effectively so that the enemies of human health could be taken to task.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters asked the police officers for preparing challans against the drug mafia swiftly for presenting them before the drug court for trial. He also urged the drug inspectors to perform their duties with dedication and commitment to root out the menace of spurious drugs. CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar, Captain (retd) Dr. Muhammad Siddique, Ghulam Sabir,

COMMISSIONER ORDERS COMPLETING DPS CAMPUS ON WAR-FOOTING

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed Sunday directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and the Building Department to complete construction of Divisional Public School (DPS) campus in FDA City on war-footing.

She visited the FDA City and reviewed pace of construction of DPS campus building. She checked quality of the work and material used in the construction.

She said that DPS campus was sprawling over 8 kanals of land in the FDA City, which would comprise of double storey building. This building would be air-conditioned totally and consist of 14 class rooms, 4 latest IT labs, 2 common rooms, multi-purpose hall, staff room, conference room, store room, dispensary, day care center, wash rooms and admin block in addition to a beautiful lawn. She said that the government was committed to provide quality education.

In this connection, huge funds are being utilized; she said and directed the FDA management and building department to accelerate their efforts for completion of DPS campus building on urgent basis.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawwar Ahmad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.